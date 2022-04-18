Madison County Courier

State police investigate hit-and-run

Apr 18, 2022

Jogger severely injured on Route 298 in DeWitt

State police in North Syracuse are investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run collection that occurred between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, on Route 298 in the town of DeWitt.

The 57-year-old victim is in SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with a compound leg fracture, broken ribs and a fractured spine and shoulder.

Police say their investigation has determined that the suspect vehicle was westbound on Route 298 toward Court Street when it veered off the south shoulder of the road and struck the victim, who was running east along the shoulder of the road, then struck a metal reflector and immediately left the scene of the accident.

Anyone near Route 298 and Court Street Easter Sunday morning who may have seen the crash or who may have information is are asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

