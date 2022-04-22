Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

Office to participate in ‘No Empty Chair’ campaign

Every year, thousands of New York state high school students look forward to attending their proms and graduations. With the hope there are no empty chairs at either event and to ensure safety of all students in Madison County, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the “No Empty Chair” traffic safety campaign which focuses on reducing traffic violations occurring near and in school zones.

This year the “No Empty Chair” traffic safety campaign will be conducted April 25 through 29, 2022, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying dedicated patrols to help ensure voluntary compliance by motorists.

The dedicated traffic enforcement patrols will be targeting motorists who commit traffic violations near and in school zones. Grant money obtained from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee pay for the dedicated traffic patrols.

The enforcement component of the campaign target specific infractions statewide during the week, as well as other vehicle and traffic law violations.

The target dates for 2022 are:

Monday, April 25 – speeding in school zones

Tuesday, April 26 – seat belt and child restraints

Wednesday, April 27 – cell phone use and texting

Thursday, April 28 – operation safe stop

Friday, April 29 – underage drinking and impaired driving

Let’s all work together to make sure there are no empty chairs this prom and graduation season.

