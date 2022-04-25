SUNY Morrisville to host Spring on the Farm

Event scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 3555 Eaton St. location

Did you know that SUNY Morrisville’s herd of approximately 160 milking cows produces 95 pounds of milk per cow, per day, some of which is used in the college’s cheese curds? Or that a dairy cow chews an average of 50 times per minute?

Learn more about cows, agriculture, SUNY Morrisville’s academic programs and its dairy complex during Spring on the Farm, Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the college’s Arnold R. Fisher Dairy Complex, located at 3555 Eaton St.

“The focus of Spring on the Farm is to get the campus community to visit our facilities and learn more about agriculture,” said Ashley Marshall, assistant professor of dairy science.

Visitors can stop by the showmanship barn to talk to participating alumni about their careers and learn more about modern dairy and agricultural production at various stations.

Students from the college’s agricultural business, dairy and agricultural science programs and dairy club will answer questions and lead tours of the facility, including the calf barn, milking parlor, free stall barn and livestock/showmanship barn.

Visitors are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes.

Be sure to stop by the Nelson Farms display to see an array of products produced