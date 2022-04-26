Alfalfa first-cutting forage quality and IPM training planned

Attendees will receive 1.5 state DEC credits for categories 1a or 21
This training will cover CNYDLFC’s annual Alfalfa First Cutting Forage Quality program for 2022, how to interpret the weekly reports and how to sign up if you would like to receive them. We will also discuss the latest integrated pest management options for troublesome insect pests and weeds in alfalfa crops.
All sessions run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.; attendees must be present by 6:30 p.m. and bring applicator ID to receive credit; participants will only receive credit for attending one session.
- Tuesday, May 3: CCE Schoharie County, 173 S Grand St, Cobleskill
- Wednesday, May 4: CCE Fulton & Montgomery County, 20 Park St., Fonda
- Thursday, May 5: CCE Madison County, 100 Eaton St, Morrisville
- Monday, May 9: CCE Herkimer County, 5657 State Route 5, Herkimer
- Tuesday, May 10: CCE Chenango County, 99 N Broad St, Norwich
- Wednesday, May 11: Saratoga County 4-H Training Center, 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa
- Thursday, May 12: Farm Credit East, 7397 NY-80, Cooperstown
The fee is $10, and pre-registration required. Register here. For more information, call 315.866.7920.