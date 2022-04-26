Alfalfa first-cutting forage quality and IPM training planned

Attendees will receive 1.5 state DEC credits for categories 1a or 21

This training will cover CNYDLFC’s annual Alfalfa First Cutting Forage Quality program for 2022, how to interpret the weekly reports and how to sign up if you would like to receive them. We will also discuss the latest integrated pest management options for troublesome insect pests and weeds in alfalfa crops.

All sessions run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.; attendees must be present by 6:30 p.m. and bring applicator ID to receive credit; participants will only receive credit for attending one session.

Tuesday, May 3: CCE Schoharie County, 173 S Grand St, Cobleskill

Wednesday, May 4: CCE Fulton & Montgomery County, 20 Park St., Fonda

Thursday, May 5: CCE Madison County, 100 Eaton St, Morrisville

Monday, May 9: CCE Herkimer County, 5657 State Route 5, Herkimer

Tuesday, May 10: CCE Chenango County, 99 N Broad St, Norwich

Wednesday, May 11: Saratoga County 4-H Training Center, 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa

Thursday, May 12: Farm Credit East, 7397 NY-80, Cooperstown

The fee is $10, and pre-registration required. Register here. For more information, call 315.866.7920.

