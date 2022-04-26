Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Alfalfa first-cutting forage quality and IPM training planned

Bymartha

Apr 26, 2022

Attendees will receive 1.5 state DEC credits for categories 1a or 21

This training will cover CNYDLFC’s annual Alfalfa First Cutting Forage Quality program for 2022, how to interpret the weekly reports and how to sign up if you would like to receive them. We will also discuss the latest integrated pest management options for troublesome insect pests and weeds in alfalfa crops.

All sessions run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:20 p.m.; attendees must be present by 6:30 p.m. and bring applicator ID to receive credit; participants will only receive credit for attending one session.

  • Tuesday, May 3: CCE Schoharie County, 173 S Grand St, Cobleskill
  • Wednesday, May 4: CCE Fulton & Montgomery County, 20 Park St., Fonda
  • Thursday, May 5: CCE Madison County, 100 Eaton St, Morrisville
  • Monday, May 9: CCE Herkimer County, 5657 State Route 5, Herkimer
  • Tuesday, May 10: CCE Chenango County, 99 N Broad St, Norwich
  • Wednesday, May 11: Saratoga County 4-H Training Center, 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa
  • Thursday, May 12: Farm Credit East, 7397 NY-80, Cooperstown

The fee is $10, and pre-registration required. Register here. For more information, call 315.866.7920.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigating head-on crash in Whitestown

Apr 26, 2022 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville to host Spring on the Farm

Apr 25, 2022 martha
Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

Apr 22, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigating head-on crash in Whitestown

Apr 26, 2022
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Alfalfa first-cutting forage quality and IPM training planned

Apr 26, 2022
Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville to host Spring on the Farm

Apr 25, 2022
Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

Apr 22, 2022