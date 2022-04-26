State police investigating head-on crash in Whitestown

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, state police responded to a personal injury crash on I-90 in Whitestown, Oneida County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 40-year-old Cazenovia resident was westbound in a 2011 Toyota Sienna when they made a u-turn and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.

Police say the motorist then intentionally collided with a 2015 Freightliner box truck head-on.

Ugur Baran, 41, of Charlotte, N.C., was westbound on I-90 and was unable to avoid the crash; he did not sustain any injuries.

Immediately following the crash, the driver of the Toyota climbed over the safety barrier of the Thruway overpass above Main Street in Whitestown. Troopers and emergency personnel were eventually able to take custody of the individual and transported them to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for minor injuries sustained in the crash and a mental health evaluation. She was issued multiple vehicle-and-traffic violations.

The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

