2022 Cazenovia Art Trail news

New artist application due Saturday

The 2022 Cazenovia Art Trail will be held Sept. 24 and 25 in the Greater Cazenovia area. This self-guided tour allows the public to explore personal studio spaces and creative community spaces for two days only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This will be our 10th year hosting the Art Trail, which is organized by volunteers and is free to the public.

Why should you join the Art Trail?

The Art Trail and the related fall festival events attract hundreds of visitors to Cazenovia every fall. Last year, just one stop had more than 300 people visit over the two-day event. We had more than 3,000 people sign into our 27 stops. If you are looking to gain exposure for your art work, this is a wonderful opportunity.

Who can apply?

Artists living within the Cazenovia School District (which is the geographical boundary of our event) or an artist participating as part of a Cazenovia organization such as the Cazenovia Area Painters or Watercolor Society.

What is the process to apply?

Complete the application found here and mail it in with photos of your artwork to the address provided on the application. Completed applications can also be emailed to arttrail@cacda.net. Images of your artwork should only be uploaded using the link provided on the application. Payment can be made using the Art Trail website page here. The deadline is Saturday, April 30.

Complete the application carefully, it is the first impression of the applicant. Incomplete or poorly thought-out applications will be considered during steering committee review.

What if I have questions?

Questions may be emailed to arttrail@cacda.net and will be answered as soon as possible; include a phone number if a return call is preferred.

