CCE announces agriculture education opportunities

Profitable Meat Marketing

$5, pre-registration required by April 25

Wednesday, April 27 | 5 to 7 p.m.

CCE Otsego County

123 Lake St Cooperstown

Register here

You are raising and selling local meat, but are you making a profit?

Learn marketing techniques and how to use the NEW Cornell Meat Pricing Tool to develop prices that deliver a profit in every channel.

Presented by: Matt LeRoux, extension associate, Cornell University

Matt has more than 20 years’ experience serving farms through Cornell Cooperative Extension, non-profits and consulting. Specializing in market strategy, LeRoux works with a diverse mix of produce and livestock farmers and food businesses. Career highlights include developing the Marketing Channel Assessment Tool for produce growers and the Cornell Meat Price Calculator.

Alfalfa 1st Cutting Forage Quality & IPM Training (DEC Credits)

1.5 DEC credits for categories 1a or 21. You will only receive credit for attending one session.

$10, pre-registration required

May 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, and 12 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Seven locations: Cobleskill, Fonda, Morrisville, Herkimer, Norwich, Ballston Spa and Cooperstown

Doors open at 6:20 p.m. You must be present by 6:30 p.m. and have your applicator ID with you to receive credit.

Register here

Presenters will discuss CNYDLFC’s annual Alfalfa First Cutting Forage Quality program, how to interpret the weekly reports and how to sign up if you would like to receive them. Integrated pest management options for troublesome insect pests and weeds in alfalfa crops also will be discussed.

NYS Dairy Think Tank Survey

As part of the Institute for Rural Vitality’s work on the state Dairy Think Tank and their commitment to workforce development in the industry, three surveys have been prepared by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. The surveys will take approximately three to five minutes to complete, and all responses will be used for research purposes only. This survey is being conducted on behalf of the state Dairy Think Tank – a group comprised of various stakeholders to discuss challenges and identify what can be done to ensure New York’s dairy industry continues to thrive.

Following are the links to the surveys:

For more information, email IRV staff at institute@cobleskill.edu.

March Dairy Market Watch

March’s Dairy Market Watch is available here. Let Katelyn Walley-Stoll, kaw249@cornell.edu, know if you have any technical issues accessing this information.

Dairy Market Watch is an educational newsletter to keep producers informed of changing market factors affecting the dairy industry. Dairy Market Watch is published the end of every month, funded in part by Cornell Pro-Dairy, and is compiled by Walley-Stoll, business management specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Program.

