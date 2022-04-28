Morrisville Public Library news

MPL announces May 2022 programs and events

Submitted by Library Manager Michelle Rounds

Take-N-Make Crafts for May: Stop in any time this month and get some crafts to do at home. We are making a bug magnet and scratch art butterflies. Craft kits are for kids ages 2 to 12, while supplies last.

May Book Discussion: Read the book Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian, and post your thoughts on our Facebook event from May 16 to 31. Or just read the book because we know you want to. Copies can be picked up starting Monday, May 2.

Kreative Krafters group: Meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday in the program room. This is open to anyone who wants to work on a craft but never finds the time. (Some sample crafts are: knitting, crocheting, cross stich, needlepoint, the new popular Diamond Dotz, Quickpoint, quilting, scrapbooking, whittling, origami, weaving and beadwork.) If it’s a craft and you can bring it with you, then pack it up and come on over. May dates are May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Facebook Live Chick Hatching and Hatched Cams: You guessed it. For the fourth year in a row, we are hatching eggs live. You will get to see the babies hatch and see them in our hatched cam as well – all done on Facebook Live. Sometime between Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, they should hatch. We will go live as soon as we see the first pip in an egg. We will remain live the entire time (technology permitting), and we will restart the feed every four hours, 24 hours a day until the chicks are hatched. Then view our hatched cam after to see the baby chicks as they get used to their new surroundings. Depending on where we are with COVID numbers, we may allow viewings of the babies, so please check back.

Summer Reading Banner Letters Available, Calling All Kids. Help us decorate our summer reading banner. Stop in and get your piece starting Monday, May 16 (first come, first served). Take it home, decorate it, and return it by June 17. (It’s different than in years past. We will be having nature/camping pieces to decorate.)

Virtual Story Time: Join Library Manager Michelle Rounds as she reads books about flowers and mom at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live, then stop into the library and get the craft activity (a flower wreath) to take home and do. (Craft kits are only available until Tuesday, May 31, while supplies last.) Craft kits are for kids ages 3 to 9.

Library Board Meeting: The Library Board of Trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

“How Well Do You Know Your Library?” Trivia: Stop in from Monday, May 23, through Friday, June 17 (during open hours), and get your trivia page. Answer the 25 questions right and win a small prize. Open to ages 6 through adult.

Library Closed: The library will be closed in observation of Memorial Day from Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30. We will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. We also will resume our summer hours and will be closed every Saturday through Labor Day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related