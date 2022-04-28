Madison County Courier

105th birthday celebration held at Community Memorial Hospital of Hamilton

Apr 28, 2022
  • Maxine Barber cuts her birthday cake for her 105th birthday celebration at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
  • Maxine Barber is pictured with Kelly Coates, RN, at Community Memorial.
  • CMH President/CEO Jeff Coakley wishes Maxine Barber a happy 105th birthday.
  • Maxine Barber turns 105 years old at Community Memorial.

Community Memorial Hospital of Hamilton was honored to celebrate Maxine Barber’s 105th birthday with her and her family while she was at CMH.

Living through two World Wars and now two pandemics, Maxine has seen a lot of change in her lifetime.

“When I got married in 1937, gas was five gallons for $1,” Barber said. “Now it’s one gallon for $5.”

With her son, other family and friends attending to mark this milestone, Maxine opened gifts and cut her birthday cake, feeling excited to have such a fun party while in the hospital. Making sure her hair was curled and she dressed for the event, Barber said, “I love the staff here; I wish I could take them home with me.”

