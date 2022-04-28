Laborers recruit apprentices

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Laborers, Local Union #633, will conduct a recruitment from April 20, 2022 through March 15, 2023, for five Skilled Construction Craft Laborer apprentices.

Applications may be obtained from Construction and General Laborers, Local Union #633, 7051 Fly Road, East Syracuse, between 9 a.m. and noon on the third Wednesday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period.

All applications must be received no later than March 15, 2023.

The Committee requires that applicants:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a high school diploma, a high school equivalency diploma (such as TASC or GED), or a minimum of five years of documented experience in the trade.

Must attest to being physically capable of performing the work of a skilled construction craft laborer, which may include: Working at heights of up to 150 feet. Working in confined spaces. Lifting 50 pounds or more.



Applicants must:

Submit to a follicle drug test, at the expense of the sponsor, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

Have a valid driver’s license. Apprentices may be required to operate company vehicles.

Be willing to join Local Union #633.

Provide DD-214, certificate of release or discharge from active duty, if applicable, after selection and prior to enrollment in apprenticeship.

For more information, contact Construction and General Laborers, Local Union #633 at (315) 471-1591. Additional job search assistance may be obtained at local state Department of Labor career centers (visit dol.ny.gov/career-centers).

Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.

