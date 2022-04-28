COLUMN: A Confederate Yankee

I had forgotten how pungent the aroma of “natural fertilizer” can be, but not to worry – the last couple days have given me quite the olfactory reminder. East of Syracuse/East Syracuse, there are quite a few acres of farmland, and the state has a surprising number of farm critters to bless us with scads of poop! Which is currently being spread far and wide. WHEW!!!

So it seems that real spring has arrived – the “almost” season is past. I’ve also noticed a good few turkeys, skunks, cottontails and other critters having de-hibernated, and lots of Canada geese. De-hibernated – is that a real word? *giggle* Whatever; the critters are out. Now, drivers gotta watch for farm tractors and such machinery on the back roads, which a lot of us take to avoid the madness of major thoroughfares. Some of them dang tractors are bigger and heavier than my Grand Caravan – just not as fast.

It’s times like this when I really am made aware of having grown older. I’m still mightily annoyed that I can’t move as fast or carry my usual loads. Can’t even reach as high as in the past, requiring the use of a footstool, which always seems to have snuck into the farthest corner just when I need it. Dang thing’s alive, I swear! And I can’t walk as fast as in the past. Grumble, grumble.

Anyhow, that means I have to plan our outings as re-enactors so that we gots plenty of hands to help haul stuff and to help set up the tent and the fly for the few overnight events. So far, we have five events scheduled, two of which are overnighters. I forget whether the one at Ft. Niagara is an overnighter. Guess Carol will remind me. She’s got another 45 minutes before she’s off work.

So soapbox time for a moment: Curse that X#%@ stinker Putin! He’s become a royal pain in the world’s butt, not just toward Ukraine, and seems poised to do even worse. Sucka needs to be neutralized! How do we accomplish that?

So with that, lemme hear from all of youse!

Editor’s note: William D. “Bill” Mayers RT, RN, of Sullivan, is a retired senior U.S. Army Corpsman. A certified healthcare professional since 1964, he holds two professional licenses, including that of registered professional nurse licensed in New York, Alaska, Virginia and Louisiana. He is an avid analyst of current events.

