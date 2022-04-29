COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 2 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special concert featuring Livingston Taylor and Rachel Sumner. Taylor picked up his first guitar at 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting and teaching. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/livingston-taylor-rachel-sumner-live-musical-performance-tickets-255179969157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information, call Thomas A. Guilder at 315.363.0745 or email tguilder@oneidacommunity.org.

On Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a special presentation by John Taibi entitled “My Life of Railroading.” Taibi, who has written more than a dozen books on railroads, will talk about his experiences and life being active with railroading. The event is free. For more information, call 315.697.7030.

On Saturday, May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Oneida County History Center will host a historical sip and paint. Join us for an afternoon of painting, sipping and a lot of fun. Attendees will be led by Jill Rae from Easels on the Gogh to create their own version of the featured painting, all while sipping and enjoying the company of other painters. The featured painting is a scenic view of historic Proctor Park. Participants will create a spring scene featuring a rustic bridge and a viewing pond. Tickets are $40 per person and include all art materials, one beverage ticket and light snacks. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 315.735.3642 or visit oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html.

On Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m., the Erieville Nelson Heritage Society will host a covered dish supper at the Erieville Fire Department. Bring a dish to pass and table settings. Coffee will be available. Following the meal will be the meeting and a special conversation discussing significant events that took place during the COVID hibernation. There is no charge for this event. For more information, email erievillenelsonhs@gmail.com.

On Saturday, May 14, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Cazenovia Heritage and the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation invite members of the community to begin brush removal and clean-up of the historic Farnham Cemetery off Grassy Lane Road in Cazenovia. Coffee and doughnuts will start the day, along with a brief program on the cemetery’s history and inhabitants. Bring weed removal tools, pruners, tarps and work gloves. Rain date is Sunday, May 15. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.

On Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m., the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will open registration, displays and exhibits for the Madison County Anti-Racism Collaborative. Programs beginning at 2 p.m. will include county anti-racism group presentations, Power of the Pen explanations (Thirteenth Amendment, Symbolism of Confederate Flag, Journalism, Municipal Equity and Reparations), a panel Growing Up Black in Madison County, Teen Abolition Award and the New York State birth of the NAACP. For more information, call 315.684.3262 or visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org.

On Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m., the Fabius and Pompey historical societies will have a special presentation on the 1950 census by Laurie MacPherson. MacPherson will discuss what is new and different with this census and how you can access it. The event is free. Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, email Sandra Beglinger at peterpan007@peoplepc.com.

On Thursday, May 19, at noon, the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse will host a lunchtime lecture with Ambrose Barbuto, director of waterways maintenance with the state Canal Corporation. Barbuto will give a brief overview of the maintenance activities that occurred on the state Canal System during the non-navigation season. This talk will take place one day before the beginning of the navigation season on the entire Canal System, a 197 year tradition. Learn all about the fascinating work that goes into keeping this system operational. There is no charge for this event, but a donation of $10 is encouraged. The program will be available in person and online. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit eriecanalmuseum.org/store/product/lecture/.

On Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a special presentation by John Taibi on his new hook HOJACK. Taibi, who has written more than a dozen books on railroads, will talk about his new book on the Rome, Watertown and Ogdensburg Railroad. The event is free. For more information, call 315.697.7030.

On Friday, May 20, the Lorenzo State Historic Site will be opening for the season. Lorenzo will be open for the 2022 season from May 20 through Oct. 10 Wednesdays through Sundays and Monday holidays from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Guided tours are available every half-hour, with the last tour beginning at 4 p.m. Groups of 12 or more may call for a reservation, 315.655.3200 ext. 106. Visitor Center and Gift Shop will also be open during these hours. Grounds, including the formal garden, are open daily from dawn until dusk. Admission is $5 for adults; seniors and students are $4, and children 12 and under are free. Groups of 12 or more receive a discounted rate of $4 with a reservation. For more information, visit the Lorenzo State Historic Site Facebook page, visit parks.ny.gov or call 315.655.3200.

On Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host its annual Oneida Community Mansion House Car Show. Come enjoy this free car show, featuring classic cars galore. The event will feature 22 different judged classes in categories such as Model T’s, Corvettes, Volkswagens, tractors and more. There will be three awards in each class, as well as a Best in Show winner. The event will have running house tours, as well as specialty offerings like an architectural tour. In addition, there will be a live D.J., vendors and food trucks. There is no charge for attendees. The fee to show a car is $10 prior to May 7 and $15 the day of the show. To register, visit oneidacommunity.org/event-details/car-registration-for-the-1-annual-oneida-community-mansion-house-car-show. To register or for more information, call Tom Guilder at 315.363.0745 or email tguilder@oneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, Cazenovia Heritage will host a special walking tour of the hamlet of New Woodstock. Cazenovia Heritage will host an architecture walking tour of New Woodstock, conducted by Ted Bartlett and Roger Cook. Participants are to gather shortly before 10 a.m. at the old Railroad Depot on Railroad Street. This event is rain or shine. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.

On Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a special presentation on Preserving African American Foodways by Lavada Nahon. Nahon is the interpreter of African American history for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. A noted culinary historian, Nahon has a wealth of experience interpreting the lives of free and enslaved African Americans across the mid-Atlantic region, with an emphasis on the work of enslaved cooks in the homes of the elite class. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit the Lorenzo State Historic Site Facebook Page, parks.ny.gov or call 315.655.3200.

On Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m., a new historic marker will be unveiled in front of the Cider House Antiques on Route 20 in Bouckville. The maker honors the location of the former Motts Cider Mill Complex. The event will feature a short tour of the Mott display, at Cider House Antiques, the Methodist Church across the road that has a stained glass window dedicated to Seward Mott and the Chenango Canal Cottage where pictures of Mott and his original factory can be seen. Parking is available on the campground. Following the ceremony and tours, attendees are invited to Quacks Diner down the road for lunch and conversation. For more information, contact Diane Van Slyke at 315.729.8323 or chenangocanaltowpath@gmail.com.

On Saturday, May 28, from noon to 3 p.m., the Chenango Canal Association will have a Family Open House to honor its 21st anniversary. The public is invited to come and enjoy walking on a historic national recreation trail along the 185-year-old Chenango Canal. Attendees will received a map of 15-minute events, at the Chenango Canal Cottage. The trail, deck and museum will feature demonstrations about nature and local history. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Diane Van Slyke, at 315.729.8323, chenangocanaltowpath@gmail.com or visit our website, at chenangocanal.org for updates.

On Tuesday, May 31, at 7 p.m., Limestone Ridge Historical Society will host a special presentation on gravestone art in the Augusta Cemetery at the First Presbyterian Church on Route 26 in Augusta Center. Sue Lorraine will speak about the gravestone art in the cemetery on Sayer-Huth Road in Knoxboro. Weather permitting, the group will visit the cemetery after the presentation. The event is free. For more information, call 315.821.7819.

On Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m., the All Things Oz Museum will present an evening with original Munchkin actress, Betty Ann Bruno. Bruno was a child dance student at a nearby dance studio when MGM casting directors came calling. Hear the story of the children who filled in roles alongside the little people and meet one of the original Munchkins from the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” Hosted by Emmy Award-winner and bestselling author, Oz Historian John Fricke, this event is free and will be held inside the first Presbyterian Church in Chittenango – a part of the annual Oz-Stravaganza festival. For more information, visit oz-stravaganza.com or call 315.333.2286.

On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the All Things Oz Museum will present Ozian author and great-grandson of L. Frank Baum, Roger Stanton Baum. Roger S. Baum is a former banker/stockbroker who followed his great-grandfather’s tradition by becoming a successful children’s author. He has written more than a dozen Oz books, two of which have been adapted for the screen: “Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return” and “Lion of Oz.” Roger S. Baum will be appearing at the All Things Oz Museum. Regular admission prices apply ($9 for adults and children 10 and under are free). This event is part of the annual Oz-Stravaganza festival. For more information, visit oz-stravaganza.com or call 315.333.2286.

On Saturday, June 4, at 6 p.m., the All Things Oz Museum will present an evening with Gabriel Gale and Fricke as they talk books, Oz and the 100th birthday of Judy Garland. Garland was thrust into stardom when she appeared as Dorothy in the 1939 MGM film “The Wizard of Oz.” The book on which the movie was based, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” was written by Chittenango-born author L. Frank Baum. Hear about Garland’s life and times, as well as meet a new face in Oz author and artist Gale, who’s three best-selling OZ books (the “Ages of Oz” series and the “Art of Oz”) explore a new side of the Oz world. Hosted by Fricke, this event is free and will be held inside the first Presbyterian Church in Chittenango, part of the annual Oz-Stravaganza festival. For more information, visit oz-stravaganza.com or call 315.333.2286.

On Sunday, June 5, at 1 pm, the All Things Oz Museum will present a very special world premiere of the new hula dance and song written and performed by Bruno. Bruno was not only one of the original Munchkins, but she also has owned and operated a successful dance studio in California for many years. She has written a song and dance about Chittenango and the Oz-Stravaganza festival, and this interactive session will include an opportunity to dance with Bruno as she leads the group. The event is free and will be held at the Oz-Stravaganza main stage in Chittenango, part of the annual Oz-Stravaganza festival. For more information, visit oz-stravaganza.com or call 315.333.2286.

On Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 2 p.m., to 6 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps and much more. There is no charge to enter. For more information, visit mchs1900.org.

On Thursday, June 16, at 12 p.m., the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse will host a lunchtime lecture with Shane Blauvelt, Honeywell’s senior remediation manager entitled “Recreational and Sustainability Projects Coming to Onondaga Lake.” Blauvelt will talk about how Honeywell continues making progress on recreational projects under the supervision of federal agencies. Honeywell is working with state and local governments on sustainability projects. In addition, more than 90 acres of restored wetlands are providing a sustainable habitat to nearly 290 wildlife species who have returned to the lake’s shoreline and nearby areas. There is no charge for this event, but a donation of $10 is encouraged. The program will be available in person and online. For more information or to register, visit eriecanalmuseum.org/store/product/lecture/.

On Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Friends of Lorenzo Garden Gala. Join the Friends of Lorenzo in celebrating 39 years of support for the restoration and ongoing maintenance of the 1914 Ellen Shipman-designed garden at Lorenzo. Recognized as one of Central New York’s premier examples of a country estate garden, it continues to draw interest and visitors from across the nation. The Gala includes cocktails and appetizers, raffles, mansion tours and much more. Those not already members of the Friends but are interested in receiving an invitation, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Saturday, June 18 from 9 am to 1 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a reverse glass workshop. Join reverse glass painting specialist Anne Dimock as she teaches you the step-by-step process to create your very own reverse glass art at the Madison County Historical Society’s Heritage Handicrafts Reverse Glass Workshop. The cost for the workshop is $25 for Madison County Historical Society members and $30 for nonmembers. Become a member of the Madison County Historical Society to receive the special workshop rate. All materials will be provided. This workshop is for adults and children aged 13 years and up. Space is limited, and registration is required. There will also be prepackaged, single-serve snacks and light refreshments offered. To reserve your spot for the workshop or for more information, contact the Madison County Historical Society at 315.363.4136, history@mchs1900.org, or mchs1900.org.

On Saturday, June 18, Peterboro will host its annual Freedom Festival. More information to come.

