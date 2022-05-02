Madison County Courier

Man faces burglary charges for incident in Brookfield

May 2, 2022

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 1463 State Route 8, Brookfield, regarding a burglary just occurred.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned that Fredrick Canfield, 38, had allegedly forced entry to the residence of the victim while in possession of a firearm, engaged the victim in a physical altercation, stole property and fled the scene.

At the time of the incident, the victim had a class A order of protection against Canfield, prohibiting contact with the victim. After checking several locations in Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties, Canfield was located and charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief (four counts), petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Canfield was transported to Madison County Court for arraignment. Following arraignment, Canfield was remanded to the Madison County Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by state police, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and the state park police.

