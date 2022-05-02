Man faces burglary charges for incident in Brookfield

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 1463 State Route 8, Brookfield, regarding a burglary just occurred.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned that Fredrick Canfield, 38, had allegedly forced entry to the residence of the victim while in possession of a firearm, engaged the victim in a physical altercation, stole property and fled the scene.

At the time of the incident, the victim had a class A order of protection against Canfield, prohibiting contact with the victim. After checking several locations in Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties, Canfield was located and charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief (four counts), petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Canfield was transported to Madison County Court for arraignment. Following arraignment, Canfield was remanded to the Madison County Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by state police, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and the state park police.

