CNY Arts announces grant opportunity

Deadline is May 6, 2022, for round of mini-statewide community regrants round for artists, nonprofits and schools in Madison County

CNY Arts announced that competitive arts funding is available for individual artists, arts nonprofits and public school arts education programs to support arts, culture, history and heritage projects. The funding categories for mini-Statewide Community Regrants (mSCR) are the mini-Community Arts Grant (mCAG) and the mini-Arts Education Grant (mAEG).

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

CNY Arts will award projects in Madison County between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

For more information about these grant opportunities, including eligibility guidelines and application process, visit cnyarts.org/grants/mini-statewide-community-regrants/ or contact CNY Arts Regrants Program Manager Brian H. Lee at blee@cnyarts.org.

mCAG provides support to nonprofits, artists, groups, and collectives for community-focused arts projects. mCAG awards range from $500 to $1,000. mAEG is designed to support arts education projects in the kindergarten through 12th-grade public school setting and after school setting. mAEG awards range from $500 to $2,500. Grant funds may be used to support project-related expenses such as artist and administration fees, equipment and space rental and promotion and marketing. Program priorities for both grants include projects that employ artists or engage audiences from historically excluded communities, especially those marginalized on race, geographic location and ethnicity.

Local decision-making is the guiding principle of the Statewide Community Regrants program. All grant applications are reviewed by a panel of peer reviewers made up of community residents, artists of various disciplines, arts administrators, educators and community leaders.

