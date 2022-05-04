Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota police seek information on hit-and-run at China Garden

Bymartha

May 4, 2022

The Canastota Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle which was involved in a hit-and-run incident last week.

Photo courtesy village of Canastota.

On April 28, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., surveillance video from a local business recorded a black pickup truck colliding with the exterior of the China Garden restaurant at 101 N. Peterboro St.

The video shows the truck making a left turn from North Peterboro Street onto Canal Street. The truck then continued off camera, where it jumped the curb and impacted with the exterior of the building before backing away from the building and continuing down Canal Street without calling 911 or otherwise reporting the incident.

Damage to the restaurant includes broken glass, a caved-in window frame and a smashed brick exterior. Police do not believe anyone was injured, and there were no witnesses. The damage was not discovered until a passerby called police later that morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Canastota Village Police at 315.697.8888. Calls will be kept confidential.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Anti-Racism Collaborative in Madison County

May 5, 2022 martha
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Supports Blanchard for school board

May 5, 2022 martha
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

CNY Arts announces grant opportunity

May 3, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Anti-Racism Collaborative in Madison County

May 5, 2022
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Supports Blanchard for school board

May 5, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Canastota police seek information on hit-and-run at China Garden

May 4, 2022
Arts & Entertainment Top Story

CNY Arts announces grant opportunity

May 3, 2022