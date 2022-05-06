LETTERS: Pinard supports Blanchard for school board

To the Editor:

To the voters and parents of children in the Canastota School District, I am proud to endorse Scott Blanchard for the upcoming school board election.

I have worked with Scott on the Village of Canastota Recreation Board for the past four years. I have learned a lot from him and can always count on his devotion and leadership on the board.

Scott has risen to the position of vice president with the board, and that is largely based on the effort he puts into everything he does.

Scott shows an amazing level of dedication to every event, big or small. The families of the community have benefited from his impact on this board.

This year, Scott saw a need on the planning board and stepped up to take on this role. He reads every case that comes before the board and does extensive research to make sure that he is educated on the subject. Scott wants to make sure that everyone who comes before the planning board gets the help they need and the support they should expect.

He is a lifetime member of Canastota and was a graduate of Canastota High School. After college, he came back to the district as a substitute teacher and helped every student who needed him. I can personally tell you that, with my son, Scott would help him in any subject, regardless of the class he was teaching. Scott is now a teacher in the Utica City School District and gives those students the time and opportunity to develop to their furthest potential.

I give my full support to Scott Blanchard, and I hope that you do, as well. On May 17, 2022, give your vote to someone who cares about the community and wants us to be proud of our schools: Give it to Scott Blanchard.

John Pinard, Canastota

