Reverse glass workshop planned for June 18

Join reverse glass painting specialist Anne Dimock as she teaches you the step-by-step process to create your very own reverse glass art at the Madison County Historical Society’s Heritage Handicrafts: Reverse Glass Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The process of creating reverse glass involves painting a piece of glass in such a manner that when the glass is turned over the painting is visible through the glass and from the reverse side. The steps of reverse glass painting start with the image details and end with the background so that the artwork can be viewed from any angle as you turn the glass. As you learn and practice the techniques of reverse glass at the workshop, you will develop the skills necessary to master reverse glass painting.

This series of leisure arts workshops are designed to engage and involve participants in fine arts and crafts activities common in the 19th century, with a focus on making cultural connections to creative pastimes, which are still relevant today. This year, the MCHS is collaborating with the Historical Society of Early American Decoration member artists who will be leading a series of workshops at the MCHS. HSEAD is a non-profit national organization whose mission is to perpetuate and expand the unique skills and knowledge of early American decoration through educational workshops, research, publishing and exhibitions.

Dimock has been a member of HSEAD for 45 years. The society’s mission is to research and reproduce decorative items found in homes in the early 1800s. She is an accredited teacher of American painted tinware and reverse glass painting and has earned her specialist award in reverse glass painting. She has been teaching since 1980, holds classes in her home and travels to teach seminars throughout the Northeast. She has received numerous awards from HSEAD and the National Watch and Clock Association, and her work has been featured in Early American Life’s Top 200 Craftsmen.

Dimock lives in Trumansburg and has three children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her home is full of animals, inside and out, which serve as a comfort, as well as many hours of enjoyment.

The Reverse Glass Workshop will be held at the Madison County Historical Society located at 435 Main St. The cost is $25 for Madison County Historical Society members and $30 for non-members. Become a member of the Madison County Historical Society to receive the special workshop rate. All materials will be provided. This workshop is for adults and children 13 years and up. Space is limited to 10 participants, and registration is required. MCHS is very excited to be collaborating with HSEAD member artists who will be leading the Reverse Glass Workshop and Penny Rug Workshop Sept. 25. To learn more about the Historical Society of Early American Decoration, visit hsead.org. To register for the workshop, contact the Madison County Historical Society at 315.363.4136, history@mchs1900.org or mchs1900.org. There will be prepackaged, single-serve snacks and light refreshments offered. MCHS is a nonprofit organization that operates a museum and the Mary King Research Library located at 435 Main St., Oneida. The society continues to preserve, collect, promote and exhibit the history of Madison County and its 15 towns and one city through the development of programs that enhance Madison County’s heritage. The historical society’s headquarters are housed in an 1849 Gothic Revival villa that is listed on the state and national registries of Historic Places.

