Miller presents Delhi Telephone Company with Historic Preservation Registry distinction

Bymartha

May 17, 2022

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I,C-New Hartford) presented Delhi Telephone Company with its recent New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry distinction. The company was founded in 1897 by local resident Stephen F. Adee with the vision that people and local businesses deserved the opportunity to communicate effectively; since then, the company has grown exponentially through Delaware County, offering 4,000 subscribers telephone, cable, broadband internet, home security and smart home devices.

“I am pleased to announce Delhi Telephone Company has been added to the Historic Business Preservation Registry, where it can continue to thrive for another 124 years,” Miller said. “Small businesses are what help shape our communities, and offering assistance is the least we can do to help them thrive. As technology continues to change, it is an accomplishment that this company adapted to those changes and expanded throughout the county.”

The NYS Historic Preservation Registry was created by law in 2020. Legislators, the governor and the lieutenant governor nominate businesses to the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which administers the registry. Eligible businesses must be more than 50 years old and must have had an historic impact on the local community.

