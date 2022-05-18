Madison County Courier

Sullivan couple arrested on drug charges

May 18, 2022

On May 17, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 147 Oswego Ave., Sullivan, following a several-month-long investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, numerous pills, blasting caps and several firearms.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Andrew Snyder and Jessica Snyder, both 43 and residents of the 147 Oswego Ave. address, were arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class B felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class C felony)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony)
  • Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony)
  • Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor)

The Snyders are being held in the Madison County Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Oneida City Police Department, New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and SUNY Morrisville Police Department.

