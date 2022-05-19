Mid York Library Road Trip 2022

Mid York Library System is proud to announce the Mid York Library Road Trip event beginning June 1, 2022. This summer, kids, adults and families are welcome to join a three-month trip to visit 45 library locations throughout Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties. Participants will discover the unique buildings, services and resources available at their local and neighboring communities.

About Mid York Library Road Trip

The Mid York Library Road Trip begins by picking up a map at your first stop. A list of libraries and their locations can be found at mylibraryroadtrip.org. Use this map to plan your road trip to as many of our 45 Mid York Library System locations as you can visit. During your visit, have a library staff member stamp your map to document your trip. Each library is the beginning of your journey to a new community, feel free to explore local attractions, restaurants, parks and vendors. Throughout your road trip, you will have the opportunity to receive various prizes as you discover each of our libraries. Any person, team or family that is able to receive a stamp from all 45 locations will receive a VIP gold library card.

Participate in the Mid York Library Road Trip from June 1 to Aug. 31, 2022. More information on our libraries, and their communities, can be found at mylibraryroadtrip.org.

About Mid York Library System

On May 10, 1960, a three-county library system was established to include the counties of Oneida, Herkimer and Madison. Jervis Library in Rome was named the central library in the system, the system established its headquarters on the second-floor of the Jervis Library building. The system would later adopt the name of Mid York Library System. In 1963, the Mid York Library system grew to 36 member libraries and continued to grow to 38 members in 1964. In 1965, the Mid York Library System purchased a facility on Lincoln Avenue in Utica where the system is still located. The Mid York Library System serves 43 member libraries with 45 facilities throughout the three counties with the Jervis Public Library and the Utica Public Library as co-central libraries.

