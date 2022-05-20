Madison County Courier

Fire claims two lives in Fenner

Bymartha

May 20, 2022

Madison County 911 center received a call around 12:30 a.m. May 19, 2022, regarding a fire. The home was fully involved in flames when Cazenovia Fire Department, first on the scene, arrived at 3205 Larkin Road in Fenner.

Two residents inside when the fire began died as a result of their injuries. According to Madison County Fire Coordinator Doug Shattuck, the cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, the home did not have any smoke alarms.

Cazenovia Fire Department was assisted by Smithfield, Morrisville, Lincoln, Erieville, Fayetteville, Manlius and New Woodstock Fire Departments; the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, CAVAC Ambulance, Madison County Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Troopers.

