Fun & Recreation Top Story

Oz-Stravaganza returns this weekend

Bymartha

May 31, 2022

The 45th annual Oz-Stravaganza is back June 3 through 5, 2022, after two years of being held virtually. The event theme is “Return to All Things Oz.”

Underway are the Royal Historian of Oz Writing contest and the coloring contest.

The Oz parade will be held Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m. in downtown Chittenango. Youth groups, service groups, schools and businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade. Details and applications for all events are available for download at oz-stravaganza.com.

The weekend activities include fireworks, amusement rides, crafters, vendors, silent auctions, free Oz programing, free stage entertainment, parade, Authors Alley, history exhibit, costume judging, Munchkin MIle fun run, special guests, food and more.

To be a sponsor or donate to the silent auctions call 315.333.2286 or 315.687.7772.

