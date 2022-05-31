SUNY Morrisville celebrates successful Earth Day

The SUNY Morrisville campus was bustling with activity as it celebrated its first successful Earth Day event.

Community service projects and various activities were held throughout the day, helping create new campus traditions to join in acts of kindness that tie into sustainability and inspire them to protect the environment.

The day kicked off with an Applied Learning Conference, where students showcased undergraduate research projects and activities that integrated applied learning and sustainability. Highlights included a presentation by Andrew Lunetta, founder of A Tiny Home for Good, an organization that builds shelters for unhoused individuals.

The college’s Administrative Quad was at the center of kindness as students joined in food and clothing drives, Be the Match bone marrow registry, campus cleanup projects, a tree planting, cooking demonstration, built birdhouses and bat boxes, made tie-dye bags with natural products and sowed native plants.

Adding to the day was an all-campus lunch, food tastings by Nelson Farms, opportunities to register for fall 2022 classes and an Esports Minecraft Earth Day challenge.

