BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department April 6 through 18

April 6
- Elijah M. Fletcher, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree, two counts of criminal mischief fourth-degree: intent damage property, criminal mischief fourth-degree: disable equipment to prevent emergency call, criminal contempt first degree: physical contact (E felony), aggravated family offense (E felony) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Robert J. Howlett, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Christopher S. Mason, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of littering.
- William T. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness and two counts of public lewdness first-degree.
April 7
- David T. Scribner II., 54, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.
- Judson J. France, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket or petit larceny and criminal mischief.
- Robert A. Harp, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- James T. Becker, 33, of Frankfort, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way.
- John W. Woodruff Jr., 30, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Jemel S. Williams, 43, of Canastota, was arrested for aggravated harassment second-degree and aggravated family offense (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- James L. Brockhum, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of assault third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 8
- John A. Durr, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of obstructing medical services. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Alexandra J. Gibbons, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Michael D. Miles, 46, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 9
- Tavius A. Desantis, 29, of Kirkville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and inadequate stop lamps.
April 10
- Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was also arrested for resisting arrest. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 11
- Austin J. Thomas, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions.
- Kayla R. Barker, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Marie E. Manaseri, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on two different warrants. One was an arrest warrant for petit larceny. The other was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 13
- Allison R. Collins, 24, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
April 14
- Nathan J. Bedell, 27, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was transported to Madison County Court for centralized arraignment.
April 15
- Jordan E. Thornton, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Maxwell S. Hood, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Kayla R. Hall, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Jolene E. Wheeler, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- John W. Woodruff Jr., 30, of Bouckville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Erin L. Tobin, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. She was transported to Madison County Court for centralized arraignment.
April 16
- Richard E. Vanleuven, 29, of Herkimer, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Madison Dickerman, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
April 18
- Garrett M. Danboise, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
- Joseph B. Avery, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Stefanie L. Boylan, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.