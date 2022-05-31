Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department April 6 through 18

Bymartha

May 31, 2022

April 6

  • Elijah M. Fletcher, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for harassment second-degree, two counts of criminal mischief fourth-degree: intent damage property, criminal mischief fourth-degree: disable equipment to prevent emergency call, criminal contempt first degree: physical contact (E felony), aggravated family offense (E felony) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Robert J. Howlett, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
  • Christopher S. Mason, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of littering.
  • William T. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness and two counts of public lewdness first-degree.

April 7

April 8

  • John A. Durr, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of obstructing medical services. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Alexandra J. Gibbons, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Michael D. Miles, 46, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 9

  • Tavius A. Desantis, 29, of Kirkville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and inadequate stop lamps.

April 10

  • Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was also arrested for resisting arrest. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 11

  • Austin J. Thomas, 22, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions.
  • Kayla R. Barker, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
  • Marie E. Manaseri, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
  • Jared S. Jakubowski, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on two different warrants. One was an arrest warrant for petit larceny. The other was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

April 13

  • Allison R. Collins, 24, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

April 14

  • Nathan J. Bedell, 27, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was transported to Madison County Court for centralized arraignment.

April 15

  • Jordan E. Thornton, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
  • Maxwell S. Hood, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
  • Kayla R. Hall, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
  • Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
  • Jolene E. Wheeler, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
  • John W. Woodruff Jr., 30, of Bouckville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Erin L. Tobin, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. She was transported to Madison County Court for centralized arraignment.

April 16

  • Richard E. Vanleuven, 29, of Herkimer, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
  • Madison Dickerman, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

April 18

  • Garrett M. Danboise, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
  • Joseph B. Avery, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
  • Stefanie L. Boylan, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.

By martha

Related Post

Fun & Recreation Top Story

DEC to host family fishing fun June 4, 2022

May 31, 2022 martha
Top Story

Peterboro Heritage sites open summer 2022

May 31, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of May 29, 2022

May 31, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation Top Story

DEC to host family fishing fun June 4, 2022

May 31, 2022
Top Story

Peterboro Heritage sites open summer 2022

May 31, 2022
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of May 29, 2022

May 31, 2022
Top Story

Colgate University announces fall 2021 honors

May 31, 2022