Colgate University announces fall 2021 honors

May 31, 2022

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the fall 2021 dean’s award for academic excellence.

Among them are:

Samuel Evans of Canastota, a graduate of Canastota Jr.-Sr. High School majoring in music

Julia Pickard of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in molecular biology

Veronica Villavicencio of Oneida, majoring in international relations

Kathleen Keyes of Earlville, a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville Central Schools, undeclared major

By martha

