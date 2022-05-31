Colgate University announces fall 2021 honors

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the fall 2021 dean’s award for academic excellence.
Among them are:
Samuel Evans of Canastota, a graduate of Canastota Jr.-Sr. High School majoring in music
Julia Pickard of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in molecular biology
Veronica Villavicencio of Oneida, majoring in international relations
Kathleen Keyes of Earlville, a graduate of Sherburne-Earlville Central Schools, undeclared major