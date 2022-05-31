Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule week of May 29, 2022

May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Memorial Parade and Ceremonies
  • 10:10 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.: Chittenango Landing Talks: Poland – Remnants of the Holocaust

Wednesday, May 25

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Troop D New York State Police Memorial Service
  • 9:20 a.m., 2:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.: “Canastota’s Contribution to the Erie Canal” with Joe DiGiorgio

Thursday, May 26

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of May 23
  • 9:10 a.m., 2:10p.m. and 7:10 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature meetings of April 28 and May 12

May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022

