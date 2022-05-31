Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fun & Recreation Top Story

DEC to host family fishing fun June 4, 2022

Bymartha

May 31, 2022

16th annual free fishing clinic at Carpenter’s Brook for all ages and abilities

The state Department of Environmental Conservation, Onondaga County Parks and Friends of Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery will conduct a free family fishing clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery, 1672 Route 321, Elbridge.

During the free fishing clinic, participants can learn about fish identification, fishing equipment and technique, aquatic invertebrates and how to cook and clean fish during four, 15-minute instructional sessions presented by DEC. During the second half of the session, the group will split time between casting practice and fishing in a trout pond.

The event is free, and fishing licenses are not required to fish during the program. Fishing rods, tackle, bait and educational materials will be provided. The event is catch-and-release only. Children under age 16 must be supervised.

DEC sponsors several free fishing clinics throughout the state where possession of a fishing license is not required. Details on free fishing clinics are available at on DEC’s website.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Peterboro Heritage sites open summer 2022

May 31, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of May 29, 2022

May 31, 2022 martha
Top Story

Colgate University announces fall 2021 honors

May 31, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation Top Story

DEC to host family fishing fun June 4, 2022

May 31, 2022
Top Story

Peterboro Heritage sites open summer 2022

May 31, 2022
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of May 29, 2022

May 31, 2022
Top Story

Colgate University announces fall 2021 honors

May 31, 2022