State police seek public assistance

Troopers need help identifying individual captured on surveillance video

The individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station at 7356 State Route 3, Richland, at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was dropped off in a blue car, possibly a Toyota Prius, and immediately entered a gray 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, which was left running with the keys inside.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered early in the morning May 30 on Davis Road in Mexico.

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of the individual in the photos is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related