BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department April 19 through May 30, 2022

April 19
- Christopher R. Joslyn, 35, of Durhamville, was issued appearance tickets for speed more than 55mph, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Joseph E. Flock, 40, of Rome, was arrested on two different arrest warrants. One was for criminal possession of a weapon second-degree: loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon: previous conviction. The other was for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Betty J. Smith, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
April 21
- Jennifer B. Tracy, 47, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Michael L. Kidney, 24, of Camden, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- John A. Farnham Jr., 39, of Oneida, was arrested for grand larceny fourth-degree: property value over $1000 (E felony) and issuing a bad check. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny and issuing a bad check. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Chad M. Chapman, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny third-degree (D felony), criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree (E felony), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: motor vehicle (E felony). He was arraigned in the Oneida City Court and transported back to the Onondaga County Justice Center.
- Tanya M. Dykeman, 45, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for assault third-degree.
- Bertha Armstrong, 79, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old and harassment second-degree.
April 22
- Kimberly A. Dingman, 56, of Cleveland, was issued an appearance ticket for 14 counts of petit larceny.
April 23
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
- Victoria V. Bartholomew, 38, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket or petit larceny.
- Brian A. Ostrander, 36, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unsafe turn: failure to signal and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
April 24
- Dylan L. Vilardi, 24, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued appearance tickets for petit larceny, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
April 25
- Tyler L. Silverio, 29, of Nedrow, was arrested for strangulation second-degree (D felony), assault third-degree: physical injury and trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- William B. Haley, 55, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Scott C. Dryer, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for strangulation second-degree (D felony), menacing third-degree and assault third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 4
- Kevin M. Gill, 32, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.
- Briana R. Gallogly, 21, of Madison, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and inadequate lights.
- Sandra M. Cesarini, 24, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 5
- Kimberly A. Dingman, 56, of Cleveland, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, possession/consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to use headlights.
- Vincent G. Sonnick, 43, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in the Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Harold E. Winchell, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance: withintent to sell fifth-degree.
May 6
- Ryan B. Quinn, 19, of Whitesboro, was issued an appearance ticket for possession of alcohol under 21, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.
- Erik N. Richardson, 45, of Sherrill, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- John A. Farnham Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny and issuing a bad check. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Terry A. Wallace, 55, of Oneida, was arrested for sexual abuse: contact by forcible compulsion first-degree (D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Bethany C. Bohrer, 46, of Oneida Castle, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Candy S. Hopkins, 40, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Lorrie M. Dean, 57, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for a local law violation of unlicensed dog. She was arraigned in the Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
May 7
- Robert R. Klein, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal impersonation and operating a motor vehicle with a forged inspection sticker. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Cody E. Muir, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and obstructed view.
May 8
- Christopher K. Smith, 54, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to yield the right of way, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.
- Steffen W. Adams, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
May 9
- Samantha E. Sheedy, 20, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Justina M. Manwarren, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Scott J. Herrick, 58, of North Bay, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: DWI revocation and inadequate tail lamps.
May 10
- John A. Farnham Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for public lewdness.
- Daniel G. Bragg, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, failure to comply, displaying a false inspection sticker, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unsafe tire.
- David L. Gallagher, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 45, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate stop lamps, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, circumventing an ignition interlock device, illegal signal: less than 100 ft. and an exhaust violation.
- Austin L. Johnson, 32, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, criminal trespass third-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and a license plate violation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Johnathan D. Palombo, 36, of Schenectady, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny, menacing second-degree: weapon, robbery first-degree: forcible with use of weapon (B felony) and criminal possession of a weapon third-degree (D felony). He was arraigned in Madison County Court and held on bail. He was transported back to Onondaga County Jail.
May 11
- Joseph B. Avery, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and an exhaust violation.
- Bradley L. Davis Jr., 20, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Brandon M. Budlong, 30, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Aaron M. Smith, 30, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree. He was arraigned in the Oneida City Court. He was also arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of robbery third-degree. He was arraigned in Madison County Court and held. He was transported back to Lewis County Jail.
May 12
- David L. Gallagher, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Kym K. Snyder, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree.
- Courtney D. Stokes, 43, of Liverpool, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Kenneth R. Arlands, 75, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Alizaya N. Edmonds, 18, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
May 13
- Crystal Callesto, 39, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and an exhaust violation.
- Christopher T. Polisse, 26, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Edna M. Wright, 29, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
May 14
- Shellie F. Kinney, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and improper plates.
- Jacob M. Fellows, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Louis R. Jacobs, 58, of Oneida, was arrested for promoting obscene sexual performance by a child less than 17, criminal solicitation third-degree and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ian C. Isbell, 25, of Munnsville, was arrested for aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or more, two counts of aggravated DWI: child passenger, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 15
- Jeffrey D. Larsen, 21, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Floyd A. Payne, 48, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and unlicensed operator.
May 16
- John L. Chesebro II., 40, of Wampsville, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jenifer D. Maycock, 62, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI: 1st offense, DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.
May 17
- Derek A. Casler, 25, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for no/inadequate head lamps, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
May 18
- Christopher L. Terry, 43, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Amanda L. Hopkins, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jordan M. Glouse, 26, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Donald R. Morehouse, 53, of Oneida, was arrested for sex offender failure to report a change of address-1st offense (E felony), sex offender failure to provide photograph-1st offense (E felony) and sex offender failure to mail verification form- 1st offense (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 19
- Steven B. Durbin, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal trespass second-degree. She was arraigned in the Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.\
- Evamarie Torrelllas, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
May 20
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle third-degree.
- Katrina D. Allen, 27, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Gina Lee Gausman, 53, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for three counts of local law violation all night parking.
May 21
- Ryan R. Smith, 28, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for DWI: first offense and DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more: first offense.
- Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and improper plates.
- Alex E. Lauckarn, 20, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Ethel J. Blasko, 58, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated harassment second-degree.
May 22
- Katrina D. Allen, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for assault second-degree (D felony) and reckless endangerment second-degree.
- Bobby Jo Hannan, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Larry A. Bavo, 60, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jonathan R. Quaife, 40, of Baldwinsville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and unsafe turn: failure to signal.
May 23
- Matthew J. Lamb, 50, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.
- Joshua J. Schokker, 31, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree and criminal trespass second-degree. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- John W. Woodruff Jr., 30, of Bouckville, was issued a criminal summons for criminal contempt second-degree.
May 24
- Tiffany A. Tebbens-Quinn, 38, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- William T. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: obstructing vehicle traffic.
- Tara D. Minton, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for ten counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Douglas J. Hatch, 76, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dangerous dog.
- Brent M. Erlenback, 34, of Durhamville, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: revoked- refusal to submit to chemical test.
- Jerrod N. Hershey, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of open burn.
- Robert J. Howlett, 20, of Oneida, was arrested for strangulation second-degree (D felony) and Harassment second-degree.
- Robert W. Allen, 56, of Cazenovia, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: alcohol revocation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and unlicensed operator.
May 25
- Stephanie N. Znuj, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and an exhaust violation.
- Chase A. Becraft, 23, of Oneida Castle, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
May 26
- Richard K. Loomis, 32, of Camden, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Wade A. Berry Jr., 43, of Eaton, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated family offense (E felony) and stalking fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Erica L. Carcone, 33, of Morrisville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 27
- Evamarie Torrellas, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass second-degree.
- Jacob J. Wimmer, 29, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and no seatbelt: driver.
- Floyd A. Payne, 48, of Oneida, was arrested for disorderly conduct, two counts of harassment second-degree and criminal contempt first-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
May 28
- Angela I. Rodriguez, 24, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and an exhaust violation.
- Steffen W. Adams, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Joshua M. Bordell, 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, circumventing an ignition interlock device and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.
May 29
- Brandon M. Crouth, 35, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for nuisance dog.
- Leonard M. Vincett, 51, of Oneida, was arrested for grand larceny third-degree: property value over $3000 (D felony), criminal possession of narcotics fourth-degree (C felony) and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Joseph P. Clark Jr., 36, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Michael S. Mason, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
May 30
- Roxanne M. Scheu, 29, of Sherrill, was arrested for DWI with BAC of .08 percent or more: prior conviction (E felony), DWI: previous conviction within 10 years (E felony), consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and no/inadequate plate lamp. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Joseph P. Clark Jr., 36, of Oneida, was arrested for assault third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Tyler Fulton, 21, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone: exceed 55 mph and aggravated unlicensed operator second-degree.