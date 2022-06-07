Driver safety courses announced

Course can save 10 percent on insurance, up to four points off driving record

Driving instructor Mark Smith will host a defensive driving class at 8:30 a.m. June 11, 2022, at the Town of Sullivan Parks and Recreation Building on Mohawk Street in Chittenango; the class is part of the Sullivan Parks and Recreation programming and makes participants eligible for auto insurance rate reductions up to 10 percent for three years and can reduce up to four points from driving records.

Smith will also host the course at 8:30 a.m. July 9 at the South Rome Senior Center, and interested parties may reach out to the staff there or call Warren Sickles at 315.339.6457.

Smith said there will be a third session at 8:30 a.m. July 23 at the Fayetteville Senior Center on Route 5 in Fayetteville. Interested parties can contact Janet Best at the center at 315.637.9025.

The cost is $40 per person for the Sullivan session and $35 per person for the others; checks should be made out to Empire Safety Council.

Those isolating at home may visit empiresafetycouncil.com/MarkSmith/, where the course can be taken online.

For more information, call Smith at 315.941.1760 or email madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

