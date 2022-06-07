Appointment of new executive director at Community Action Partnership

CAP for Madison County announced the appointment of new Executive Director Elizabeth “Liz” Crofut.

As program manager for CAP’s WIC program for the last four years, Crofut brings first-hand knowledge to her new role and is excited to lead the agency into the future.

Crofut has lived in Madison County since 1988. She has 30 years’ experience working in the non-profit field, including leading the Head Start program for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County for 16 of those years. She has three children and two grandchildren. Crofut is dedicated to advocating for the health, wellbeing and education of community members, as well as the mission of CAP.

Established in 1986, CAP is a non-profit agency whose mission is to help individuals, families and children face the challenges of today while building hope for the future. CAP serves the community through a variety of programs including Healthy Families, WIC and Transitional Housing. For more information about CAP’s programs, visit capmadco.org or follow on Facebook @CAPforMadisonNY. For more information, call the Canastota office at 315.697.3588 or the Morrisville office at 315.684.3144.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related