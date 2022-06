Oneida County Clerk Sandy LaPera announced the Oneida City Website was experiencing technical difficulties and needed to be taken down for maintenance temporarily.

“Online payments can still be made by using municipalonlinepayments.com/oneidany,” she said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 315.363.7378.

