Keep It Kind Billboard Contest winner announced

The winner of a billboard art competition co-sponsored by Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival and Golden Artist Colors, Inc. has been chosen. This billboard will be displayed later this summer along Route 12 just north of Norwich.

Madison Parker, of Unadilla Valley High School, created the image to fit the theme, “Keep it Kind.” Her work was chosen from among 54 submissions from Chenango County high school students. “I was inspired by a magical theme to promote kindness because being kind can sometimes spread in a magical way. I am honored to be able to have my artwork up on the billboard and I hope kindness can make people feel magical. Thank you for this honor!”

The contest was initially devised by the Colorscape Strategic Development Committee and Golden Artist Colors, Inc. in recognition of Colorscape’s 25th anniversary year and as a tribute to their shared commitment to supporting young artists in the community. This is the second year it has been done.

In response to the chosen winner, Mark Golden, founder, and CEO of Golden Artist Colors shares, “We are so pleased to help Madison exhibit her inspired art with the message that kindness can change the world. A wonderful lesson for all of us!”

“Colorscape and Golden Artist Colors could not have held a competition at all if it weren’t for the support of Chenango County’s high school art teachers. They have so much on their plates already teaching art and inspiring their students to create. We thank them for their support in our arts education endeavor,” said Melissa deCordova, president of Colorscape Chenango’s board.

Leah Dobbins, art teacher at Unadilla Valley Central School had this to say about the Billboard Challenge, “I have enjoyed presenting this contest to my students over the past few years, It’s a wonderful project assignment that enables students to apply art skills to a real-life concept. This year’s message “Keep it Kind”, in particular, was a theme that hit home for most of my students. “Keep it kind” inspired my art students to think outside the box to create a positive message to promote kindness. This is the first year a Unadilla Valley student won the contest, and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that three other UV students were placed as finalists. I am so incredibly proud of my students for their creative work and powerful messages to promote kindness in their community.”

Finalists from the Billboard Challenge also included: Sakeena Meghani, Bainbridge; Ashlee Frayer, Norwich; Emilee Thompson, New Berlin; Kailee Figger, New Berlin; and Haylee Canfield, Columbus.

About Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival: Recognized as one of the top 100 classic and contemporary craft shows in the county by Sunshine Artist Magazine, Colorscape Chenango has been celebrating premier artists in downtown Norwich since 1995. This free, two-day festival in September features over 100 creators displaying and selling their paintings, sculptures, fabric art fine crafts, photography, and more. Colorscape also offers nationally renowned musical performers, poetry and literary arts, food, and interactive art activities for all ages. The 2022 Colorscape will be held rain or shine, September 10-11 in East and West Parks in Norwich. The Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival is made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Earlville Opera House.

