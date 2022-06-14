Marquardt of Cazenovia expands into drone industry

Local leader in development and manufacturing Services supports drone technology startups; now hiring for manufacturing jobs in Central New York

One year after celebrating its 40th anniversary in Central New York, Marquardt is soaring into new territory. The local contract manufacturer and global technology supplier has entered into the drone technology industry, bringing new manufacturing business and jobs to Cazenovia.

Marquardt is a major supporter of GENIUS NY, a $3 million business accelerator competition focused on uncrewed systems, Internet of Things, robotics and big data startups. Marquardt is offering its expertise and experience in manufacturing to companies in this competition, which includes access to its 115,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Earlier this year, Marquardt secured a partnership with the 2021 GENIUS NY grand prize winner, Airtonomy – a company focused on drone data management.

To continue to support new business opportunities along with its other current projects, Marquardt is now actively hiring for several positions including engineers, production associates, and business development roles.

“We’re looking to hire people who are passionate, innovative and want to be involved with shaping the future of drone technology and high-tech manufacturing in Central New York,” said Marquardt Director of Human Resources Steve Maloney.

Marquardt is known as a leading manufacturer of complex systems in the automotive, off-road, and home industries, partnering with top corporations like Ford Motor Company, General Motors, John Deere, and Stanley Black & Decker, to name a few. The company makes a wide range of products and solutions, including wireless communication systems, electronic components, and e-mobility technology. Marquardt has evolved throughout the years to stay competitive and is not afraid to pursue business opportunities outside its traditional scope. The sky is the limit, and Marquardt sees a big future in drone technology.

New York state has invested heavily over the past five years to create a 50-mile Uncrewed Autonomous Systems Corridor and Advanced Air Mobility Proving Grounds, commonly known as the “Drone Corridor” between Syracuse and Griffis International Airport in Rome, Managed by NUAIR (Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance, Inc.). Marquardt’s Route 20 facility is a short drive from this giant testing range.

“Central New York has the potential to be the ‘Silicon Valley’ of drone technology. As these new drone start-ups look to build their businesses in our area, Marquardt’s goal is to help them launch products with a precise blueprint for success,” said Business Development Manager Chris Berry. “Marquardt treats its partners as true extensions of itself, willingly sharing knowledge, expertise and resources – serving to help these companies bridge the gaps in their manufacturing processes.”

In addition to local partnerships, Marquardt has extended its outreach to drone companies on a national level. Marquardt recently attended AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando, Fla., an annual conference that attracts top minds and unmanned aerial system industry leaders.

Marquardt made several new connections at the show and is hoping to attract these companies to the Central New York area.

