LETTERS: The Spot Dance Studio’s performance was spot-on

To the Editor:

On Sunday, June 11, Hamilton Central School hosted the 2022 spring recital put on by the performers from The Spot Dance Studio. I haven’t been as entertained as I was Sunday afternoon watching a group of children, ranging in ages from 4 years old through seniors in their graduating year high school students, in a very long time.

For the better part of 20 years, I’ve spent many days in auditoriums watching one school performance or another, not to mention football fields as my own children grew up, and I can’t remember the last time I heard a crowd cheer like they did throughout the entire event.

With a total of 27 performances, the energy and excitement that was on the stage throughout all could have arguably been just as, if not even more so, entertaining than anything you would see on Broadway…and at a mere fraction of the price.

The show opened alive and in living color with a performance choreographed By Jacquie Babcock called “Live in Living Color.’

That number got the crowd primed for the rest of the shows to come.

Following that, to mention only but a few and only because they have performances with names I’ve heard were “Harry Potter Suite,” “Neutron Dance,” “Ease On Down The Road,” “Under The Sea” and then a closing act, or dance, that would have had Kevin Bacon on his feet called none other than, you guessed it: “Footloose.”

The final show was likewise choreographed by Jacquie Babcock.

The piece that stole my heart, for what it’s worth, coming from my background, was a performance called, “Me and My Teddy,” not just because I’ve heard this expression countless times in my life, but the dancers, or performers, all came out in just as much living color as the opening act and just as crazy footloose as the last. All the dancers, like each act before and after, came out in perfect costume arrangements, if that’s what it’s called. Each marched onto the stage with as much confidence as an NFL cheerleader taking the field for a halftime show.

All were dressed as near-to-perfect mirror-image as the next in the brightest of teal-colored ballerina tutus, and all with a small teddy bear just like those NFL cheerleaders I mentioned would carry pompoms.

One performance stood out more than the rest by a 4-year-old who the crowd was calling – or rather cheering – “Natty-Bug,” Natalie Crocket, and she had fans.

Natty-Bug’s performance and, for lack of a better definition, breakaway solo act sprinkled over the entire routine was second to none. She danced as if she screamed, “Nobody Puts Teddy in a Corner.”

Patrick Swayze himself could not have done a better job.

Like I said, my background is youth sports, so I’m not as up-to-date as I sincerely wish I could be, and I mean no disrespect to those names I don’t know or failed to mention who put this show together.

Patrick A. Mayden, Hamilton

