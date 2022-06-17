BLOTTER: Oneida Police Blotter May 31 through June 13, 2022

May 31
- Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation.
June 1
- Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Gavin I. Becraft, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise.
- Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Danielle M. Musacchio, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
June 2
- Jesus Domena Jr., 44, of Canastota, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, speed over 55mph, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and failure to comply. The other was for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Chad L. Dockstader, 26, of Yorkville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, prohibited use of studded tires and an exhaust violation.
- Christopher M. Derosa, 35, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 3
- Austin T. Johnson, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Keith A. Wesolowski, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed dog.
- Kyle S. Murray Sr., 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Michelle R. Jones, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Christina A. Clark, 32, of Sherrill, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.
- Jeffrey T. Coonrod, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Arthur I. Walker Jr., 43, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dalton J. Bloss, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of unlicensed dog.
- Brian J. Stevens, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for harassment second-degree and criminal mischief fourth-degree: preventing an emergency call. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 4
- Janet M. Hordge, 60, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Broderick N. Kornbluth, 20, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
June 5
- Thomas T. Skalby, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Huber E. Ramirez-Domingo, 35, of New Woodstock, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
June 6
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
June 7
- John A. Farnham Jr., 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Steven M. Wood, 34, of Mattydale, was arrested on two separate warrants. One was an arrest warrant for introducing contraband into prison. The other was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 9
- Robert G. Emmons, 29, of Rome, was arrested for harassment second-degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and aggravated family offense (E felony).
- Michael B. Barker III, 32, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal tampering third-degree and criminal mischief fourth-degree.
- Dominic C. Mayo, 27, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned at the City of Oneida Court and held on $100 bail. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.
June 10
- Matthew Lucieer, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
June 11
- Chad F. Relyea, 43, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and no/inadequate headlight.
- Shane T. Nodine Jr., 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for reckless driving, unregistered motor vehicle and unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle.
- Wayne Alexander Jr., 42, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and no/inadequate stop lights.
- Melissa A. Shepard, 44, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates.
- Courtney R. Hall, 28, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
June 12
- Ronald T. McEathron, 22, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Kyle S. Murray Sr., 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for circumventing an ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: alcohol revocation, unlicensed operator and an exhaust violation.
June 13
- Amanda L. Jones, 42, of Canastota, was issued an appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and unsafe turn: failure to signal.
- Nancy A. Choquette, 63, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for twenty counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Kevin J. Barriger, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, illegal signal: less than 100 feet and unlicensed operator.
- McKayla A. Merritt, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.
BLOTTER: Oneida Police Blotter May 31 through June 13, 2022
May 31
- Sue A. McGovern, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a forged inspection sticker and an exhaust violation.
June 1
- Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Gavin I. Becraft, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise.
- Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Danielle M. Musacchio, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
June 2
- Jesus Domena Jr., 44, of Canastota, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, speed over 55mph, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and failure to comply. The other was for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Chad L. Dockstader, 26, of Yorkville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, prohibited use of studded tires and an exhaust violation.
- Christopher M. Derosa, 35, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 3
- Austin T. Johnson, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Keith A. Wesolowski, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed dog.
- Kyle S. Murray Sr., 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Michelle R. Jones, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Dylan R. McNabb, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Christina A. Clark, 32, of Sherrill, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.
- Jeffrey T. Coonrod, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Arthur I. Walker Jr., 43, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dalton J. Bloss, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of unlicensed dog.
- Brian J. Stevens, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for harassment second-degree and criminal mischief fourth-degree: preventing an emergency call. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 4
- Janet M. Hordge, 60, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Broderick N. Kornbluth, 20, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
June 5
- Thomas T. Skalby, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Huber E. Ramirez-Domingo, 35, of New Woodstock, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
June 6
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
June 7
- John A. Farnham Jr., 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Steven M. Wood, 34, of Mattydale, was arrested on two separate warrants. One was an arrest warrant for introducing contraband into prison. The other was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 9
- Robert G. Emmons, 29, of Rome, was arrested for harassment second-degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and aggravated family offense (E felony).
- Michael B. Barker III, 32, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal tampering third-degree and criminal mischief fourth-degree.
- Dominic C. Mayo, 27, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was arraigned at the City of Oneida Court and held on $100 bail. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.
June 10
- Matthew Lucieer, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
June 11
- Chad F. Relyea, 43, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and no/inadequate headlight.
- Shane T. Nodine Jr., 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for reckless driving, unregistered motor vehicle and unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle.
- Wayne Alexander Jr., 42, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and no/inadequate stop lights.
- Melissa A. Shepard, 44, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates.
- Courtney R. Hall, 28, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
June 12
- Ronald T. McEathron, 22, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Kyle S. Murray Sr., 34, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for circumventing an ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: alcohol revocation, unlicensed operator and an exhaust violation.
June 13
- Amanda L. Jones, 42, of Canastota, was issued an appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and unsafe turn: failure to signal.
- Nancy A. Choquette, 63, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for twenty counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Kevin J. Barriger, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, illegal signal: less than 100 feet and unlicensed operator.
- McKayla A. Merritt, 22, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.