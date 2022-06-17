June primary voting information for Madison County residents

Madison County Elections Commissioners Laura Martino and Mary Egger announced information on the June 28, 2022, primary. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; polling locations may have changed, so voters are encouraged to double-check on their voting locations.

The following candidates will appear on the ballot for the Democratic primary:

Governor: Thomas R. Suozzi, Kathy C. Hochul and Jumaane D. Williams

Lieutenant governor: Ana Maria Archila, Diana Reyna and Antonio Delgado

The following is a list of the names of the candidates appearing on the ballot for the Republican primary:

Governor: Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin

The Madison County Board of Elections will offer extended hours during the two weeks prior to the June 28 primary election in compliance with NYS Election Law §3-214(3). The Board of Elections office located inside County Office Building #4,138 N. Court St., Wampsville, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:

Wednesday, June 15 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 16 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18 – 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 21 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 – 9 a.m. to noon

The extended hours at the Board of Elections are intended to assist voters who want to apply for an absentee ballot; the extended hours are not for early voting. Early voting has been moved to the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 551 Sayles St., Oneida, per election law.

Saturday, June 18 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 20 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21 – noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 23 – noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 24 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For early voting information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe.

Any voter who expects to be absent from the county due to occupation, education, vacation, permanent disability, illness or providing caregiver services that would prevent going to the polls on election day is eligible to receive an absentee ballot. The ballot, if not executed at the Board of Elections office, must be postmarked by June 28, 2022, or delivered to the county board, early voting poll site or poll site location by close of polls on Election Day. Per changes in election law, if you are issued an absentee ballot, you are no longer eligible to vote in person on the voting machine during early voting or on election day.

If a voter wishes to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections, they must do so on or before June 27, 2022.

A resident must have been registered to vote by Friday, June 3 (in person or postmarked), in order to be eligible to vote in the June 28 election.

Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms are available by mail, email or may be downloaded from the Board of Elections website at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. A registered voter may also request an absentee ballot via the state portal.

For more information, email BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or call 315.366.2231.

