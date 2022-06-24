BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department June 14 through 21, 2022

June 14
- Scott P. Farley, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for a local law violation of unreasonable noise. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and transported back to Madison County Jail.
June 15
- Je’Darius T. Revills, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and illegal signal: less than 100 feet.
- Scott A. Colvin, 40, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for driving while intoxicated, DWI: blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
- Ryan J. Fureno, 34, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Daniel A. Morales, 25, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for obstructing governmental administration and false personation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 16
- George G. Shuttleworth, 40, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicole M. Bornschein, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
June 17
- Margarette A. Case, 52, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Kimberly J. Smith, 42, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny.
- Lisa L. Gillmeister, 61, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Mark W. Buss, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree menacing and resisting arrest.
- Andre R. Coss Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Todd M. Brady, 32, of Cortland, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
June 18
- Hannah M. Lilley, 31, of Cleveland, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Bruce L. Hollenbeck, 28, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for no tail lamp and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree burglary (a class D felony) and petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Chad J. Young, 41, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Chad H. Phillips, 27, of DeRuyter, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 19
- Hannah M. Lilley, 31, of Cleveland, was arrested for third-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Andrea L. Buss, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.
- James L. Brockhum, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree assault. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 20
- Dominick I. Dawson, 19, of Oneida, was arrested on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- John D. Cavallo III., 37, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony).
June 21
- Alex S. West, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Tasha M. Mariano, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
