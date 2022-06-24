Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department June 14 through 21, 2022

Jun 24, 2022

June 14

  • Scott P. Farley, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for a local law violation of unreasonable noise. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and transported back to Madison County Jail.

June 15

  • Je’Darius T. Revills, 26, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and illegal signal: less than 100 feet.
  • Scott A. Colvin, 40, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for driving while intoxicated, DWI: blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
  • Ryan J. Fureno, 34, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Daniel A. Morales, 25, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for obstructing governmental administration and false personation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

June 16

  • George G. Shuttleworth, 40, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
  • Nicole M. Bornschein, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.

June 17

  • Margarette A. Case, 52, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Kimberly J. Smith, 42, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny.
  • Lisa L. Gillmeister, 61, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
  • Mark W. Buss, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree menacing and resisting arrest.
  • Andre R. Coss Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
  • Todd M. Brady, 32, of Cortland, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

June 18

  • Hannah M. Lilley, 31, of Cleveland, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
  • Bruce L. Hollenbeck, 28, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for no tail lamp and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Christopher J. Skinner, 35, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree burglary (a class D felony) and petit larceny. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Chad J. Young, 41, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
  • Chad H. Phillips, 27, of DeRuyter, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

June 19

  • Hannah M. Lilley, 31, of Cleveland, was arrested for third-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Andrea L. Buss, 49, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.
  • James L. Brockhum, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree assault. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

June 20

  • Dominick I. Dawson, 19, of Oneida, was arrested on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • John D. Cavallo III., 37, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for petit larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony).

June 21

  • Alex S. West, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Tasha M. Mariano, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.

