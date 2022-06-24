Madison County Courier

We Dissent! rally in front of Tenney’s office 5 p.m. June 24, 2022

Jun 24, 2022

Rally is response to SCOTUS’ decision to roll back rights and end freedoms afforded under Roe

On June 24, 2022, Indivisible Mohawk Valley invites the public to join them in a spirited, peaceful, law abiding, non-violent rally to call attention to the horrible decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization by the radical Supreme Court of the United States to roll back rights afforded to the majority of Americans today at 5 p.m.

Rep. Claudia Tenney supports this decision that will hurt constituents.

This will be one of hundreds of events happening around the country. We’re asking attendees to bring signs to hold with suggested sayings to include: 

  • I dissent! 
  • SCOTUS is rolling back our rights
  • Radical SCOTUS hurts Americans
  • My body, my choice
  • SCOTUS attacks people with uteruses
  • Tenney + MAGA Justices are ok with killing New Yorkers
  • I want my freedoms back! 

