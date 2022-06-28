Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule week of June 26, 2022

Jun 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida High School Honors Convocation 2022 recorded June 6
  • 4:07 p.m. and 9:07 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of June 21

Wednesday, June 29

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of June 20
  • 10:33 a.m., 3:33 p.m. and 8:33 p.m.: Gerrit Smith Estate – Underground Railroad Series with Norman K. Dann PhD: “The Underground Railroad as a moral statement”

Thursday, June 30

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oswego County Legislature meeting of June 9

