Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Narcotics search warrant executed in city of Oneida

Bymartha

Jul 1, 2022

On July 1, 2022, investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the City of Oneida Police Department executed a search warrant at 256 Main St., Apt. 3, Oneida, following a lengthy investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence.

The search warrant yielded approximately 5.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 1.4 ounces of MDPV (commonly referred to as Mollie).

Following execution of the search warrant, Albin Manthey, 58, and Kelly Free, 53, both of 256 Main St., Apt. 3, City of Oneida, were taken into custody and charged with one count each of:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-II felony)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class B felony)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class C felony)
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony)
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor)

Manthey and Free are being held in the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Oneida City Police Department.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Central New York history is national history

Jul 1, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State joins Operation Dry Water to deter boating under the influence

Jul 1, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Jamestown Canyon Virus Found in Madison County Mosquito Pool

Jun 30, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

Central New York history is national history

Jul 1, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Narcotics search warrant executed in city of Oneida

Jul 1, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State joins Operation Dry Water to deter boating under the influence

Jul 1, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Jamestown Canyon Virus Found in Madison County Mosquito Pool

Jun 30, 2022