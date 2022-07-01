Narcotics search warrant executed in city of Oneida

On July 1, 2022, investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the City of Oneida Police Department executed a search warrant at 256 Main St., Apt. 3, Oneida, following a lengthy investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence.

The search warrant yielded approximately 5.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and 1.4 ounces of MDPV (commonly referred to as Mollie).

Following execution of the search warrant, Albin Manthey, 58, and Kelly Free, 53, both of 256 Main St., Apt. 3, City of Oneida, were taken into custody and charged with one count each of:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A-II felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class B felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class C felony)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor)

Manthey and Free are being held in the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Oneida City Police Department.

