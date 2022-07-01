Central New York history is national history

Author Daniel Koch returns to his Central New York roots and, while here, will speak on his upcoming 2022 publication, “Land of the Oneidas: Central New York State and the Creation of America, From Prehistory to the Present,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro. Koch will emphasize the importance of the CNY region to our national history.

Koch came to the attention of NAHOF with the article “Flying the Confederate Flag in the North is a Special Sort of Disgrace” (History News Network) and “Teaching Anti-Racism on the New York Frontier: Beriah Green’s Oneida Institute” (History of Education Society). He also published “New York, New France: French Ambitions on Oneida Lake in 1634” (New York Almanack).

Koch grew up in Oneida. He completed a B.A. in history and French at the State University of New York at Albany, with a year abroad at the Université de Paris (IV) Sorbonne and (X) Nanterre. He then studied for a master of studies and doctoral degrees in history at the University of Oxford.

Koch is senior deputy head (vice master) at Bedford School; he will be taking up post at Loughborough Grammar School as headmaster in September.

The main interests of Koch, apart from history and education, are languages, and he is a keen sportsman. Growing up in New York, he played American football and baseball. At Oxford, he rowed in the Christ Church 1st VIII. He coaches rugby, enjoys running and triathlon, and is a member of the Bedford Harriers Athletic Club.

Koch lives with his wife and two children in Bedford, England, and visits his hometown of Oneida each July.

A $5 admission includes the Koch program and entrance to the Hall of Fame and Museum.

NAHOF is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays June 4 through Aug. 28, 2022; and from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday until Aug. 10. NAHOF is located at 5255 Pleasant Valley Road, Peterboro. Down the street, the exterior exhibits of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark are open from dawn to dusk. The buildings of the estate are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Both sites are also open for special events and pre-arranged group tours. COVID protocol may be required according to the coronavirus status at the time of an event. For updates, visit nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org, email nahofm1835@gmail.com or call 315.684.3262.

