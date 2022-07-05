BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department June 22 through June 29, 2022

June 22
- Kenneth J. Hollenbeck III., 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.
- Mark W. Buss, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony), second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Karci S. Schutt, 31, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.
- Jaheim S. Eure, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Shaquez N. Eure, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 37, of Munnsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 23
- James A. Miller, 33, of Camden, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and petit larceny.
- Savannah R. Drake, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- William O. Ducey III., 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Charlisa A. Todd, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree criminal trespass.
- Parish T. Gibson, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Ryan B. Wyant, 20, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Trevor C. Stedman, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 24
- Patrick C. Christensen, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary (a class C felony), second-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brian G. Johnson, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket or disorderly conduct.
- Tiffany M. Nemo, 30, of Taberg, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny: property value over $1,000.
- Zachary W. Winchell, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
- Diane C. Powers, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 25
- Nicholas P. Hansen, 21, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unsafe turn/failure to signal.
- Andrea C. Venturi, 29, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and illegal signal: less than 100 feet.
- Billyjo L. Collins, 28, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- John A. Durr, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of obstructing medical services. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 26
- Jared S. Jakubowski, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Charles R. Tooke, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, circumventing an ignition interlock device and illegal signal: less than 100 feet.
- Alexandra J. Gibbons, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
- Steven R. Buss, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
June 27
- Geoffrey J. Kaulback, 32, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Brian P. Grems, 37, of Durhamville, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree burglary. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment. He was also issued appearance tickets for third-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Brittany A. Mennig, 31, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 45, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: alcohol revocation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Daniel F. Lamotte, 66, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and improper plates.
- Zachary W. Winchell, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Arthur H. Granger, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Shawn P. McCanney, 34, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Lorrie M. Dean, 57, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unlicensed dog. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
June 28
- Thomas E. McNichol, 67, of Durhamville, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, DWI with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, improper right turn, failure to keep right and a license plate violation.
- Tyler J. Reed, 27, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Jason R. Burr, 37, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Larry A. Bavo, 60, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony).
- Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Steven M. Wood, 34, of Mattydale, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail for centralized arraignment.
June 29
- Matthew J. Lamb, 50, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Sara J. Briggs, 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Alan M. Brzuszkiewicz, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Stephen H. Putman, 60, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class B felony) and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (a class B felony).
- Amhiz I. Hall, 23, of Whitesboro, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a false inspection sticker displayed, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and tinted front windshield.