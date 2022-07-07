Delphi Falls County Park set to begin phase 1 improvements

This summer, Madison County’s newest park – Delphi Falls County Park, a 66-acre property opened to the public in 2018 – that features a two-tiered waterfall – will enter into Phase 1 of its improvement project.

Phase 1 includes upgrades intended to enhance the overall experience for visitors while keeping its natural beauty, such as a new parking lot, restroom, handicapped-accessible overlook of the lower falls and an upgraded entrance sign.

There will also be a rim trail with several overlooks added, which go up to the upper falls, which are inaccessible. In addition, a new bridge will be constructed to connect both sides of the park.

During the June 14, 2022, Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting, an agreement was authorized with Upstate Companies LLC for completion of this project. The total project cost for these improvements is $1.3 million, $1 million of which will be paid for with state grant money. A state Parks Grant and SAM/DASNY Grant from Senator Rachel May will provide $500,000 each.

Construction is set to begin July 12, 2022.

“The county is thrilled to begin the process of improving upon the Delphi Falls Park,” said Madison County Planning Department Director Scott Ingmire “The upgrades should bring multiple benefits for residents by providing new activities and enhancing access to the natural features of the property. Not only will Delphi Falls continue to be a premier destination for local residents, but the goal is to attract outside visitors to the area, as well.”

Madison County’s 2018 purchase of the property was made possible by an extremely generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The park includes acres of woodland and riparian forest along the East Branch of Limestone Creek, steep gorge walls and the waterfalls – 54 feet upper and 62 feet lower. It is open year round from dawn to dusk.

Delphi Falls County Park is located at 2006 Cardner Road, New Woodstock. For more information, visit www.madisoncounty.ny.gov or contact the Madison County Planning Department at 315.366.2376.

