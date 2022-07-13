Tenney congratulates MVCAA on national designation as Program of Excellence

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) congratulated the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency’s Head Start Program on being accredited as a Program of Excellence by the National Head Start Association.

MVCAA’s Head Start program was one of just 13 programs throughout the country to receive the accreditation.

“The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency performs such tremendous work in supporting youth from across the Mohawk Valley,” Tenney said. “The vital services they deliver ensure children and their families are prepared for success. I am grateful for their tireless efforts, and I am thrilled to see them receive the national attention they deserve for their hard work and commitment to our community.”

“We are very proud of the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency’s Head Start Program being accredited as a Program of Excellence with the National Head Start Association,” said Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency Executive Director Amy Turner. “The quality child development opportunities we provide to families in the Mohawk Valley is evident through this recognition.

“Thank you to our staff, board members and community partners who help us support children and families every day. We are humbled and honored to receive this national acknowledgement of our heartfelt work.”

MVCAA offers a range of services to the community, which includes child development services, housing programs, emergency assistance and a range of youth and family programs. For more information on their support services, individuals can call 315.624.9930 or visit mvcaa.com.

The Head Start program is intended to promote the school readiness for infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children. The National Head Start Association’s Program of Excellence recognizes Head Start grant recipients demonstrating excellence in management and service and supporting positive outcomes for their communities.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related