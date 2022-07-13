Now hiring: State Fair looking to fill hundreds of positions during 13-day fair

Longer summer employment opportunities also available

The State Fair, a division of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, is looking for prospective employees to fill hundreds of temporary positions during the 2022 Great New York State Fair, which starts Wednesday, Aug. 24, and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Talent is most-needed in the areas of guest relations, security, safety and transportation (tram conductors). The Fair is also looking to hire superintendents for the talent showcase youth talent show located at the Talent Showcase Stage, as well as for the demonstration kitchen and arts and crafts, both located in the Art & Home Center.

“Each year, we are grateful to have about 1,600 employees help us throw one of the biggest and most fun events in New York state,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “There’s no way that we could showcase the best that our state has to offer without our temporary and summer employees. There are still plenty of opportunities to join our team.”

Brief descriptions of each role are provided below and in the application, linked here on the Fair’s website.

Guest relations: Employees in guest relations roles welcome guests and provide information about the facilities, programs and services available at The Fair. Those in a ticket-taker role will review and scan tickets at entry points. Licensed security guard: In this role, employees will check all bags at entry points or perform services at Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert locations. To be eligible for this position, applicants must have a security guard license. Security: Security staff members are tasked with securing the premises and personnel by patrolling the Fairgrounds, guarding entry points and verifying visitors. To be eligible for this position, applicants need to complete an eight-hour course. Safety: Safety employees will help guests as needed, ensuring all safety protocols are followed. No license is required for this position. Tram conductor: In this role, employees will help passengers on and off the back of trams, which follow a route that runs the perimeter of the Fairgrounds for the convenience of visitors.

Candidates interested in any of the positions listed above are encouraged to complete an online application. Work hours, rate of pay and duration of employment varies per assignment, and certain positions may be needed before the Fair begins.

Superintendent roles:

Talent Showcase: The superintendent for the Talent Showcase is tasked with scheduling acts to perform in a youth talent competition, which takes place every day during The Fair at the Talent Showcase Stage.

Demonstration kitchen: The demonstration kitchen superintendent, will serve the demonstration kitchen – located in the Art & Home Center – by scheduling chefs and demonstrators at various times during the 13 days of the Fair.

Arts and crafts: Located in the Art & Home Center, the arts and crafts superintendent will oversee all the arts and crafts entries, starting in early August, with deliveries to the Fairgrounds. The superintendent will organize and judge entries and set up the winning entries for display before he Fair starts. They will also coordinate the return of entries to exhibitors after the Fair.

To apply for these positions, prospective employees are encouraged to email nysfairentrydepartment@agriculture.ny.gov, and submit a cover letter and a resume. Additional information about the superintendent roles is posted here.

The Fair is also still hiring candidates for summer employment. Opportunities to work in the following positions, listed below, start immediately. Generally, the positions continue through Labor Day.

State Fair worker: In this role, employees perform manual tasks, including grounds work, cleaning and maintenance services.

Trades generalist: Employees working as trade generalists perform journey-level work in one trade, and skilled and semi-skilled level work in a combination of other trades in the repair and maintenance of facilities and equipment. To qualify, candidates must have four years of experience in a trade under a skilled journey-level worker (which would provide training equivalent to that in an apprenticeship program). Apprenticeship training in a trade or by completing technical courses at a school, institute or branch of the Armed Services may be substituted on a year-by-year basis.

Administrative: The administrative role provides entry-level clerical and office support. This includes answering phones, data entry, typing and other document preparation tasks.

Those who are interested in employment opportunities as it relates to parking at the State Fair, should reach out to Syracuse Parking Services. A link to an application to apply with Syracuse Parking Services is available here and on the State Fair’s website.

At this time, open positions do not include grounds or restroom cleaning, but job listings will be posted soon.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about the Great New York State Fair online, and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Guests are invited to see photos from the Fair on Flickr and ideas are always welcome. New Yorkers are encouraged to send suggestions via email to statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov.

