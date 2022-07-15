Tenney honors retired New Hartford Police Chief

Michael Inserra recognized for more than three decades’ service

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) celebrated the career of former New Hartford Police Chief Michael Inserra July 14, 2022; Inserra retired at the end of June after 34 years with the department.

Inserra began his career in law enforcement in 1982 with the Whitestown Police Department, before moving to the Town of Kirkland Police Department in 1984, and then finally to the New Hartford Police Department in 1988.

As a sergeant, Inserra helped the department and the community navigate through the aftermath of the tragic line of duty death of Officer Joseph Corr. After taking over as chief in 2010, Inserra made immediate changes to modernize the department.

Tenney’s remarks:

Thank you, Mister Speaker.

I rise today to honor and celebrate my good friend, former New Hartford Police Chief, Michael Inserra, who retired at the end of June after an incredible career.

Michael has served our local communities in law enforcement for 40 years. Born and raised in New Hartford, Michael started out in 1982 with the Whitestown Police Department, before moving to the Town of Kirkland Police Department in 1984.

In 1988, Michael made what would turn out to be the biggest move of his career, heading to the New Hartford Police Department, where he would eventually serve the remaining 34 years of his career.

Inserra was a Sergeant in the department during one of its hardest times, the line of duty death of Officer Joseph Corr. Inserra played a key role in apprehending the suspects and helping the department and community navigate the aftermath.

In 2010, Inserra was named Chief of the New Hartford Police Department. Shortly after taking charge, the department made immediate changes, including modernizing its IT department, adding computers to all of their patrol cars, testing body cameras for his officers, and joining social media, which Inserra said helped strengthen the bond with the community. To this day, Michael gives credit to his department for their continued success, commending them for their professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty.

﻿Chief Inserra, thank you for your lifetime of service and commitment to the Town of New Hartford. Our communities are grateful for your many years of service, and the New Hartford Police Department will forever be in better hands thanks to your leadership.

Thank you, I yield back.

