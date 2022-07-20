Madison County Courier

Troopers investigate robbery at Cliff’s Local Market, Annsville

Jul 20, 2022

State police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 2 a.m. July 14, 2022, at the Cliffs Local Market located at 4094 State Route 69, Annsville.

According to police, two Black males, possibly in their mid-20s, walked into the store; one was armed with a long gun and the other appeared to be unarmed. The men went behind the counter and stole cash and numerous cigarette packs.

They were last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on State Route 69.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police at 315.366.6000.

