COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Sunday, July 24th at 2:00 pm the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host a special presentation entitled Central New York Local History is National History. Presenter Daniel Koch, a native of Oneida, is an historian, author and Vice master at Bedford School, a boarding and day school in England. Koch is completing a publication on the history of Central New York. $5 admission includes the Hall of Fame Museum, and the program. For more information please visit www.nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org.

On Tuesday July 26th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Monday August 1st at 5:30 pm Old Drover’s Tavern, Nelson Farms and Madison County Tacos will host a special “History Where You Eat.” Come and get a tour of the former tavern and Nelson Inn, followed by some TACOS!!! There is no charge for this event but reservations are required (we encourage all attendees to stay and eat at Madison County Tacos after the tour). To reserve your spot or for more information please call 315-366-2453.

On Tuesday August 2nd from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Friday August 5th at 6:00 pm the Chenango County Historical Society will have its Summer Barn Party at the Loomis Barn. Come and enjoy an evening of food, fun and friends to benefit the Chenango Historical Society and Museum. The event will celebrate 175 years of summer traditions at the Chenango County Fair. Enjoy delicious carnival treats and tastings by local establishments with vintage video games and music by DJ Jim Baldwin. For more information please call 607-334-9227 ext. 2 or visit www.chenangohistorical.org.

On Saturday August 6th at 10:00 am the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark will host the 11th annual Emancipation Day. In its continued effort to emulate the Emancipation Days of the 1920’s & 1930’s in Peterboro by previous generations, the GSENHL Emancipation Day Committee is planning a recovery-from-COVID event that has some of the usual elements with some changes. At 10:00 am the event will start with the assembly, announcements, songs and the annual picture archive. The processional to the cemetery, to recognize persons born enslaved who died free will start at 11:00. Hugh C. Humphreys will speak at the cemetery. At 1:30 pm the new film Songs of Slavery and Emancipation will be shown. At 3:00 Edythe Ann Quinn PhD will present Freedom Journey: Black Civil War Soldiers. At 4:00 Israel Zagate will present a PowerPoint on Edmonia Lewis for whom a U.S. stamp was issued in January 2022. Roberta Reno, the person who advocated for Lewis’ stamp, will present her children’s book on Lewis. Please check website www.gerritsmith.org for updates as plans continue.

On Tuesday August 9th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Tuesday August 9th the Canastota Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, NY.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will talk about his new book of the same name. He will tell a few of the stories of soldiers that were killed in the line of service in WWI & WWII. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-697-7030.

On Wednesday August 10th at 7:00 pm the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will host a special presentation entitled “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, NY.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will talk about his new book of the same name. He will tell a few of the stories of soldiers that were killed in the line of service in WWI & WWII. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call email erievillenelsonhs@gmail.com.

On Monday August 15th at 6:30 pm the Oneida Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, NY.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will talk about his new book of the same name. He will tell a few of the stories of soldiers that were killed in the line of service in WWI & WWII. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-363-3050.

On Tuesday August 16th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Wednesday August 17th at 5:30 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special painting class with local artist Jennifer Krawiec. Weather permitting the class will be held outdoors in the beautiful gardens. Learn all about the historical Oneida Community Mansion House and all they have to offer. There is no charge for this event but registration is required. To reserve your spot or for more information please visit ocmh@oneidacommunity.org.

On Tuesday August 23rd from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Sunday August 21st at 2:00 pm, Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse will host a special tour entitled “A Stroll with Mrs. LC Smith.” Living historian Sue Greenhagen will lead the tour as Flora Smith, visiting Flora’s many interesting neighbors around section 65. There is no charge for this event, donations are encouraged. Please enter the cemetery at the Comstock entrance and follow the signs. All tours are rain or shine (cancelled if thunder and lightning). For more information please call 315-263-7159 or visit www.hocpa.org.

On Friday August 26th the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host their annual Movie on the Lawn. More information to come.

On Tuesday August 30th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a weekly farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information please visit www.mchs1900.org.

On Tuesday August 30th at 7:00 pm the Limestone Ridge Historical Society will host a special presentation entitled “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, NY.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will talk about his new book of the same name. He will tell a few of the stories of soldiers that were killed in the line of service in WWI & WWII. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. There is no charge for this event. For more information please call 315-821-8103.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related