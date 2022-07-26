The Madison County Historian’s Office has one more opportunity to enjoy the “History Where You Eat” series, which offers attendees a unique look inside some of Madison County’s most historic restaurants. Participants get to participate in guided tours of the facilities and have a local historian talk about some of the history of the buildings.

In the final program on Monday, Aug. 1, participants will visit two sites, starting with tours of the former Old Drover’s Tavern and Nelson Farms on Route 20 in Nelson. The tours will talk about histories of the buildings and their preservation processes.

Following the tour, attendees are encouraged to walk across the street to enjoy dinner at Mad Tacos.

Tours start at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, so registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 315.366.2453.

The Madison County Historian’s Office began the “History Where You Eat” program in the fall of 2018. Since then, it has held 10 events at eight restaurants throughout the county, highlighting local history. The program has drawn more than 500 people out to learn a little local history while helping to support local restaurants.

History Where You Eat is back

